Putin instructs government to consider shutting down coalmines with high accident risk

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to consider consistently shutting down coalmines with a high accident risk, according to the list of presidential instructions published on the Kremlin’s website on Monday, following a meeting on the situation in the Kuzbass coal region.

The meeting was held in December, following an accident at the Listvyazhnaya coalmine in the Kemerovo region in November that killed 51 people, including five rescuers. Two criminal cases have been opened over breaches of industrial safety requirements and negligence causing the miners’ deaths.

"To take measures when necessary (following the results of the discussions with the trade unions and other organizations concerned) that will stipulate consistently decommissioning coalmines with the high accident risk (taking into account the analysis of the consequences of this deactivation for the economy and the social sphere)," the document says.

The Russian government has also been instructed to consider issues by May 1 this year to enhance mining safety and improve labor conditions at coalmines, according to the document.

"The Russian government shall take measures when necessary (following the results of the discussion with the trade unions and other organizations concerned) to stipulate improving labor conditions in coal industry organizations, enhancing the safety of mining works and reducing the accident rate and traumatism in the coal industry," the document says.