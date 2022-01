MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The stock market index on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) edged up by 0.32% to 3,799.52 points as of 07:00 Moscow time on Monday.

As of 08:07 Moscow time, the MOEX stock index grew by 0.7% to 3,813,79 points, the market data showed.

The price of Brent crude oil futures for March delivery rose by 0.69% to $78.32 per barrel on London’s ICE while the futures for WTI edged up by 0.74% to $75.77 per barrel, the market data showed.