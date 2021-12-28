Brent oil price exceeds $79 per barrel on ICE exchange

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The cost of a Brent oil futures contract for March 2022 delivery on the London ICE stock exchange rose by 1.02% and reached $ 79.02 per barrel, according to trading data as of 01:34 pm Moscow time.

The last time the price of Brent oil exceeded $79 per barrel on November 26, 2021.

By 01:43 pm Moscow time, the price of Brent crude rose to $79.1 per barrel (+1.13%).

The price of a WTI crude oil futures contract for February 2022 delivery increased by 1.3% to $76.55 per barrel.