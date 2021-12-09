Russian president to take part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting on Friday

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via videoconference on Friday, the press service of the Kremlin reported on Thursday.

"On December 10, Vladimir Putin will take part in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting via videoconference," the report said.

The participants plan to review the current aspects of the EAEU’s (Eurasian Economic Union's) activities and pass a number of important documents aimed at deepening the integration and creating common markets of goods and services, the Kremlin said, adding that the agenda also provides for coordinating the priorities of the EAEU’s international activities in 2022.