Wildberries to open two new sorting centers in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, November 30. / TASS /. The Wildberries marketplace plans to open two new sorting centers in Kazakhstan, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

In November 2021, Wildberries opened a new distribution center in Almaty, the company said. "Wildberries also plans to open two more sorting centers in Aktobe and Semey," according to the statement. In 2021, new sorting centers of the company were already launched in Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, thanks to which the sales of local entrepreneurs through Wildberries increased by 4.2 times year-on-year in Jan-Oct 2021, the company added.

In 2021, the most popular products from Kazakhstan on Wildberries were groceries, cosmetics, underwear, household goods and books. The emergence of new logistics centers will also increase the speed of delivery. There will be more delivery points due to the launch of an affiliate program, and currently there are over 200 locations in the country.

In January-September 2021, Wildberries made its debut on the markets of 9 new countries: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Moldova, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and the United States. The Wildberries' buying audience grew from 80 to 92 mln people, the daily number of customers increased from 11.5 to 14 mln people (DAU), the report says. In Q3 2021, the Wildberries turnover (GMV) went up by 101%, to 214.6 bln rubles ($3 bln) thereby beating the previous record high in Q2 2021 of 163.6 bln rubles ($2.3 bln). The online retailer showed the highest growth rates in September: turnover grew by 127% year-on-year, the report says.

Wildberries operates in Poland, Slovakia, Ukraine, Israel, Germany, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and three new countries. In 2020, Wildberries' turnover almost doubled to reach 437.2 bln rubles. Over 14.5 mln items of various goods are presented on Wildberries. More than 260,000 Russian entrepreneurs and companies sell their goods through the trading platform, most of which are representatives of small and medium-sized businesses.