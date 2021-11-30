Russian authorities to work for ruble volatility reduction — Putin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian authorities need to ensure reduction of ruble volatility for its use in mutual settlements on the former Soviet Union territory, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the 13th VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"

"The most important for us is to lower ruble volatility, if we think of making certain settlements with our partners, at least within the framework of CIS, as part of cooperation with the former Soviet Union republics. Payments in rubles are growing there. Certainly, our main task is to reduce volatility," the head of state said.

Authorities should take care of preserving the macroeconomic stability for this purpose, Putin said. "We manage to do so in broad terms," he noted.

"We are shifting to settlements in national settlements with many countries. Currency baskets are created in certain international organizations, in BRICS, for example; we are thinking about that in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Putin said.

Authorities are realistic in respect of abilities of the Russian ruble, the President said. "Nevertheless, it is becoming a regional currency to a certain extent," he added.