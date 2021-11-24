Gazprom has not received payment for gas to Moldova

MOSCOW, November 24. / TASS /. Gazprom still has not received the current payment for gas from Moldova, the 48-hour deadline after the notification of the termination of supplies due to non-payment expires on Wednesday said official company representative Sergei Kupriyanov.

"The current payment for gas from Moldova has not been received. The 48-hour period after the notification about the termination of supplies due to non-payment expires today," Kupriyanov said.

On November 22, Gazprom notified Moldova of a possible termination of gas supplies in 48 hours due to the lack of payment under the current contract.

In October, Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended the gas supply contract for five years. An important agreement point was Moldova's timely payment for gas, but on November 22 the payment did not come through, the company said. The amount is $74 mln which includes payment for gas consumed in October and prepayment for November.

According to the Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, this amount of money has been allocated and will soon be wired to the Moldovagaz account. However, this decision must be approved by the MPs, who will meet on Thursday, he said.

Spynu plans to explain to the head of Gazprom Alexei Miller the reasons for the delay in payments for gas and ask for a several day delay.