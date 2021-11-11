Russia, the US to provide the bulk of oil supplies growth in 2022, OPEC says

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The oil supply from non-OPEC countries will grow in 2022 by 3 mln barrels daily, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its November report.

Russia and the United States are expected to remain the key growth drivers, whose growth rates will be 1 mln and 0.9 mln barrels per day accordingly. They will be followed by Brazil, Canada, Kazakhstan, Norway, Guyana and other countries, OPEC noted.

In 2021, the oil supply from non-OPEC countries will grow by 0.7 mln barrels per day only. The non-OPEC oil supply in 2021 is expected to be 63.6 mln barrels per day.