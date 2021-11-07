Russian bailiffs to enforce five-million-ruble fine on Telegram messenger

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The Federal Bailiffs Service of Russia has started to forcibly collect fines totaling 5 million rubles (over $70,000 at the current exchange rate) imposed on the Telegram messenger for the company’s failure to delete prohibited content upon a court ruling.

According to the electronic database of court enforcement actions, bailiffs initiated enforcement procedures based on two rulings of the magistracy No. 422 of the Tagansky district of Moscow, each imposing a fine of 2.5 million rubles.

Earlier, Telegram was fined 35 million rubles for failure to delete prohibited content.

A law binding social networks to trace and block prohibited content came into force in Russia on February 1, 2021. The law envisages fines of up to four million rubles (almost $52,000) per a content unit if a social network fails to delete such information.