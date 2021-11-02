Chinese operator China Mobile builds over 560,000 5G base stations

BEIJING, November 2. /TASS/. Chinese mobile operator China Mobile has built a total of more than 560,000 base stations for 5G networks, CEO of the company Dong Xin announced on Tuesday.

According to him, to date, China Mobile has built over 560,000 5G base stations and until the end of 2021, the company will continue to increase the pace and will be able to achieve even greater figures.

Earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China announced that by the end of the year, China Mobile will have about 700,000 5G base stations. At the same time, the total number of stations in the country, built by China Mobile, as well as by the operators China Telecom and China Unicom, will exceed 1.4 mln.

According to the ministry's forecast, the number of 5G users in the country should exceed 560 mln by 2023 - about 40% of the total number of mobile users in China.