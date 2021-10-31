Merkel says gas will play central role in energy transition

ROME, October 31. /TASS/. Germany’s acting Chancellor Angela Merkel has hailed the Group of Twenty agreements to stop financing new coal power generation abroad and noted that gas will play a major role in the energy transition.

"It is important that an accord was reach to stop international financing of coal power generation. China has made a major step and other countries joined it. The transition to other energy sources will go on much quicker now. We believe that gas will play a central role here," she said after the G20 summit in Rome.

According to Merkel, this process will have major significance for Africa, which will need "reasonable financing, including in the sphere of natural gas."

In general, she assessed the summit’s results positively. The meeting, in her words, was held in a good and constructive atmosphere. "I can say that much has been achieved," she said, adding that the summit ended successfully.