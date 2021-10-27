Gazprom, Moldova hold talks on new gas supply contract terms

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Andrei Spinu held talks on a new gas supply contract Wednesday, Gazprom announced Wednesday.

"Today, Alexey Miller, Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Andrei Spinu and Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban continued the negotiations on the terms of a new contract for supply of the Russian natural gas to the republic and on the ongoing issues of cooperation between Gazprom and Moldovagaz," the statement says, without providing any details on the outcome of the negotiations.

In 2020, Gazprom supplied 3.05 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Moldova - a 5.5% increase compared to 2019 (2.89 billion cubic meters), the company noted.

Moldova requires approximately 1.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas every year, or about 2.9 billion cubic meters if counted with Transnistria. This gas is being procured from Russia’s Gazprom and transported via the Ukrainian gas transit system.