Russia’s oil exports down 5.6% to 166.2 mln tonnes in January-September

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of oil in January-September 2021 fell by 5.6% year-on-year to 166.2 mln tonnes, according to statistics released by the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex (CDU TEK).

Russia participates in the OPEC+ deal to reduce oil output and as a result its supplies abroad are also reduced. However, starting from spring, the countries of the agreement are gradually easing restrictions and restoring oil production. Therefore, in September 2021, Russian oil exports increased by 4.1% to 18.6 mln tonnes.

Oil exports to non-CIS countries for nine months decreased by 6% to 157.5 mln tonnes, and in September supplies increased by 8.5% to 17.8 mln tonnes. Exports of Russian oil to CIS countries since the beginning of the year has grown by 0.8% to 8.7 mln tonnes. In September, this figure reached 0.804 mln tonnes (-44.9%).

Oil transit in January-September fell by 10.3% to 13.2 mln tonnes. In September, the figure fell by 25.4% to 1.224 mln tonnes.

In January - September 2021, 211.97 mln tonnes of oil were supplied to the domestic market (+2.3% year-on-year). In September alone, 23.5 mln tonnes of oil were supplied to the domestic market (+6%).