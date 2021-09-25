Not all Russians can yet feel that economy has recovered from slump — Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 25. /TASS/. Not all the people in Russia can now feel that the country’s economy has recovered from the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We have just reached the pre-crisis level on major economic indicators, but of course, not all of our citizens can feel this positive trend right away. Unfortunately, they cannot yet feel that [in their lives]," said Putin at a meeting with leaders of the political parties that have won seats in the State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament).