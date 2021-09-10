Tax burden on business won’t grow after Russian-Belarusian integration — minister

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. The tax burden on business will not grow after the integration of the tax systems of Russia and Belarus, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters.

"The tax burden will not change, but this means that the ability of individual entities to use different interpretations of legislation will significantly weaken," the minister said.

He also said that the integration of tax systems of the two countries would result in the growth of budget revenues, while unfair competition will become a thing of the past.