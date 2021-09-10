Business of Russia’s Primorsky region earned $20.58 mln during EEF-2021

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. The tourism and related industries of Russia’s Primorsky region during the Eastern Economic Forum 2021 (EEF-2021) received at least 1.5 bln rubles ($20.58 mln), the regional government reported on Friday.

"The Eastern Economic Forum held this year has become a good aid for the tourism and related industries of the region. According to preliminary estimates, these few days brought at least 1.5 bln rubles to the budgets of all levels," Head of the regional tourism agency Vladimir Schur was quoted in the statement.

In addition, press service of the Vladivostok International Airport reported that on September 1-5, the airport served more than 36,000 people and 436 flights, including regular and business flights. The total passenger traffic these days amounted to 36,606 people. On average, the airport served 7,320 passengers per day.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program was "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World". The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS was the general media partner and the official host photo agency of the event.