Russia, Belarus to jointly stand up to West’s illegitimate sanctions — statement

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The West’s destructive steps impede the development of the Union State of Russia and Belarus and the Russian and Belarusian authorities have outlined a range of joint actions to stand up to the illegitimate sanctions, according to a joint statement of Russian and Belarusian Prime Ministers, Mikhail Mishustin and Roman Golovchenko, on the current development and future steps to strengthen integration processes within the Union State.

"The heads of government note that the positive development of the Union State, the strengthening of national economies, the resolution of vital social problems in Russia and Belarus are impeded by the destructive actions of a number of Western states and structures, which run counter to international law," the document says.

Bearing this in mind, the sides "agreed on joint actions amid the illegitimate economic sanctions against Russia and Belarus," the statement says.

The two countries, according to the statement, will not stop at what they have achieved and will continue integration within the Union State.