Deputy PM Novak discussed possible gas transit via Ukraine after 2024 with German official

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a working meeting with special authorized representative of the German government for gas transit through Ukraine, Georg Graf Waldersee on Wednesday, the Russian government said in a statement.

In addition to issues of bilateral cooperation, the parties discussed the possibility of using the Ukrainian transit route after 2024.

"The parties agreed to continue the relevant consultations," the statement said.

On July 21, the United States and Germany reached an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project. In particular, Washington admitted that the sanctions would not stop its implementation, while Berlin pledged to seek an extension of the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

"Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine, Germany will take action at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russian export capabilities to Europe in the energy sector," the US State Department said in a statement after the agreement was reached.

Nord Stream 2 includes the construction of two strings of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project, and Moscow has never used its energy resources as an instrument of pressure.