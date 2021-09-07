Russian Energy Ministry talks gas transit with German representative

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov discussed the transit of Russian gas with the special German government representative on gas transit through Ukraine Georg Graf von Waldersee, the Energy Ministy said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Nikolai Shulginov discussed the pressing cooperation issues in the energy sector between Russia and Germany, in particular, the transit of Russian gas with the special authorized representative of the German government for gas transit through Ukraine, Georg Graf Waldersee," the statement said.

Cooperation in the energy sector between Russia and Germany is based on pragmatism, economic feasibility and years of successful experience, Shulginov said. "I am confident that in the near future, blue fuel will only strengthen its position in the global energy arena and will remain an effective base in the fight against climate change," he said.