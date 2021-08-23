First solar energy power systems in Arctic installed in Chutotka’s villages

TASS, August 23. Two autonomous hybrid solar energy systems were installed in Chutokta’s Anadyr District. It is the first project of the kind in the Russian Arctic zone, the regional government said.

"The total capacity of the two autonomous hybrid energy systems is 550kW, the energy storage capacity is 470kW/h," the press service said. "Under the project, specialists have upgraded the generating and distributing equipment. It is the first project of the kind in the Arctic. By using the solar generating equipment and the storage facilities, the region will save fuel, and the diesel-generating equipment will have longer service life."

The new energy systems were built under an energy-service contract with the local house-maintenance company, Chukotkommunkhoz, at the expense of Hevel Group. This financial model means that in future the clients will not have to pay higher fees. The regional budget will cut expenses on diesel fuel.