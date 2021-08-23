Aeroflot suspends flights to Bangkok until the end of October, says source

MOSCOW, August 23./TASS/. Russia’s Aeroflot suspends flights to Bangkok until the end of October, a representative of the flagship carrier has told TASS.

Earlier reports said that Aeroflot had at first changed the route of flights from Moscow to Bangkok and Delhi, and then suspended flights to Bangkok against the background of the developments in Afghanistan.

"[Flights are suspended] until the end of the summer schedule," the source said. Generally, the airlines switch from the summer to the winter flight schedule at the end of October. It was said earlier, that the company planned to return the cost of the tickets or rebook them for those passengers who won’t be able to fly to Bangkok due to the cancellation of flights.

After the administration of US President Joe Biden had announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he becomes "the caretaker president" in absence of president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.