Russia to surpass Switzerland in terms of chocolate exports in 2021, says association econ

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Association of Confectionary Manufacturers Askond expects Russia to surpass Switzerland in terms of chocolate exports in 2021, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Russian exports of chocolate and chocolate goods increased by 18.6% by the end of Q1 2021 in volume terms and by 11.8% in value terms year-on-year. Considering the current dynamics experts of the Association of Confectionary Manufacturers Askond project that Russian producers will surpass Swiss [producers] in terms of chocolate and chocolate goods exports by the end of 2021," the statement said.

According to the data provided by aggregators ITC Trade Map and UN Comtrade that Askond refers to, Russia was on the 11th spot of the global rating of exporters of chocolate products with exports worth $729.2 mln reaching 295,700 tonnes, whereas Switzerland was the 10th with 109,800 tonnes worth $753 mln.