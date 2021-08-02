Russia’s oil export down 8% in Jan-July to 129.1 mln tonnes, says report

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s crude oil exports decreased by 8% in January-July 2021 year-on-year to 129.104 mln tonnes, the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel Energy Complex reported on Monday.

Russia participates in the OPEC+ crude production cuts agreement, due to which supplies to other countries are declining as well.

In July, crude oil exports rose by 8.4% to 18.69 mln tonnes.

Exports of the Russian oil to non-CIS countries went down by 9.1% in seven months to 122.01 mln tonnes, and increased by 13.2% in July to 17.82 mln tonnes, while exports to CIS states went up by 15.5% to 7.09 mln tonnes and dropped by 41.9% to 0.87 mln tonnes, respectively.

Crude oil transit fell by 7.2% in January-July to 10.52 mln tonnes and by 15.6% in July to 1.4 mln tonnes.