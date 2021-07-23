Representatives of 20 countries to attend EEF offline

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 23. /TASS/. Representatives of 20 foreign countries will personally attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Deputy Director of the Roscongress Foundation that organizes the EEF, Igor Pavlov said on Friday.

"The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok, as we are accustomed to. We will hold it in a combined format with some restrictions due to the coronavirus. There will be an opportunity to connect all countries, that have the desire, by a video link but we understand already that people from more than 20 foreign states will personally attend the Eastern Economic Forum," Pavlov said.

Vladivostok will host the EEF this year on September 2-4 in the offline format. All the forum’s activities will also be streamed on the Internet on the official EEF website.