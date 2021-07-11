Russians reduce Internet purchases by cards to 40%

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The share of Internet purchases paid by cards declined for Russians to 40% in the first half of 2021 from 66% in the like period of the last year, the Russian Standard Bank said in its research available with TASS, based on data of online purchases made by cards of all banks in its payment acceptance network.

According to the credit institutions, individuals started making more Internet purchases by cards but with smaller amounts. The trend influenced on the average check. It amounted to 1,229 rubles ($16.5) in the first half of this year, compared to 1,469 rubles ($19.8) in the first half of 2020. "Such trend contributes to further growth of the [online purchases] because it expands the range of buying activity in the Internet," the research says.

The share of purchases with payments by QR codes in the first half of 2021 gained 36% in acquiring, evidencing dynamic development of this payment instrument, analysts say.