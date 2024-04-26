Putin, business community discuss taxes, predictability — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed issues of taxes and provision of the predictability atmosphere at the closed meeting with the business community representatives after the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the briefing.

"Issues were highlighted there related to business development, to the process of business relocation and business re-formalizing, redomiciliation. The topic of taxes was discussed, the topic of the further dialog and resolution of issues was discussed, and provision of the predictability atmosphere for the business in a close dialog with the government. There were specific discussions on specific issues," Peskov said.

The topic of privatization review was not covered, he added.