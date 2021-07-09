Over one-third of retired Russians expect to live off of savings — poll

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. More than a third of Russians (36%) in retirement expect to live on their own savings, less than a quarter of respondents plan to get by with a pension from the state alone, SberNPF and Rambler & Co found out, having interviewed 9,200 people across the country.

"A third of Russians (36%) are going to live off of their own savings, 30% are counting on part-time jobs, and 7% of Russians hope for help from adult children. 4% are sure that they will receive an additional corporate pension from a former employer, and only a quarter of respondents, 23%, plan on living solely on the state retirement funds," according to the survey results made available to TASS.

When asked what they would like to do after retirement, more than a third of Russians (36%) said they were waiting for their retirement to start doing creative work. Every second respondent dreamed of a creative profession since childhood. Almost half (42%) of Russians admitted that they dreamed of a creative profession in childhood. Every tenth wanted to become an actor, every 17th - a musician, every 20th - a singer, writer, poet or artist. At the same time, the majority of Russians (85%) have not made writing, vocals or painting their main profession, and 20% of them admitted that they lacked talent. Another 25% , said they were afraid that creativity would not allow them to secure a decent income, 16% - the path to a dream was blocked by parents, who insisted on choosing a more "earthly" profession.

Also, more than a third of Russians (36%) are impatiently awaiting the end of their working career in order to return to the arts they love during their childhood; 23% of them expect that they will have enough health and finances to pursue their love of the arts.