About 75% of Russians to vacation within the country

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Sociologists have found that about 75% of Russians do not expect to spend their holidays abroad in the coming years, but rather spend time within the country, said Kirill Rodin, director for work with public authorities at the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion on Friday.

"Vacation in Russia versus vacation abroad is a rather important issue. The question is this - do you permit yourself to vacation abroad, or do you vacation within Russia in the next few years?" About 75% say that they will vacation within Russia, that for them, this option is not only obtainable, but also interesting," Rodin said during the Second Russian festival of local cultural brands "Living Heritage" held at the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation.

As Rodin noted, among the most popular holiday destinations for Russians inside the country are Crimea, Krasnodar Region, Altai. "The first place is our absolute leader is the Crimean direction. Next up is Krasnodar Region. And then, we get two historically already known, largest magnets - Baikal and the Altai Republic, Gorno-Altaysk," he said.

Over the past five years, 42% of our fellow citizens went on vacation to other regions of Russia, while 29% of those surveyed noted that they had done this more than once, Rodin noted. According to him, the main factors that influence the choice of recreation for Russians are nature, climate and the possibility of intellectual enrichment, according to data from the last three years.

"In 2021, nature and climate became the main factors, and traditionally, they remain in place. The opportunity to learn new things and visit interesting places is also a very important and interesting trend, as well as the safety of the vacationer," he added.