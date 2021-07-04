Hainan's Sanya simplifies procedure for foreigners to obtain work permits

HAIKOU, July 4. /TASS/. The Sanya authorities made it easier to obtain work and residence permits for highly qualified foreign specialists, reported the local newspaper "Sanya Daily".

The corresponding single window service was recently launched by the city's Immigration Office in conjunction with the local Office of Science, Industry and Informatization. Previously, the newspaper writes, it took at least ten days to complete the documents allowing foreign specialists to live and work in the city. After the launch of the new service, the entire process can now be completed in 3-5 days.

"Single window" allowed to combine services for the acceptance, verification and issuance of documents. Submission of applications for registration is possible both online and offline. According to the latest official data, 462 foreign specialists from 60 countries, including Russia, US, Thailand, South Africa, Great Britain and a number of others, have work permits in Hainan's Sanya.

Attracting highly qualified specialists is an important part of the project to build a free trade port on Hainan. According to official data, by the end of 2019, key enterprises in the province had recruited over 860,000 high-level specialists, both from other regions of the country and from abroad.