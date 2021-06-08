Transneft to adjust oil pumping via Druzhba due to decrease in supplies to Slovakia

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Transneft has adjusted its schedule of oil supplies via the Druzhba oil pipeline due to a decrease in pumping through the Budkovce oil pump station (Slovakia) amid technical difficulties of one of the consumers, spokesman of Russia’s pipeline operator Igor Demin told reporters on Tuesday.

Oil pumping through the Budkovce oil pump station has been reduced for two days, he added.

The Druzhba oil pipeline ensures deliveries of oil to Belarusian refineries and its transit to Europe. The pipeline starts from Russia’s Samara Region, passes through Bryansk, and, dividing further into two lines, the northern and southern, passes through Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, and Lithuania.