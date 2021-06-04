Russian private space firm to develop global climatic monitoring system

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s private space company Success Rockets is holding consultations with representatives of Qatar on investments in the project of creating a global climatic monitoring system, company founder Oleg Mansurov told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"The system that we are creating makes it possible to monitor the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. It allows identifying the sources of emissions and the sources of absorption down to a specific enterprise or a community," Mansurov said.

As the Success Rockets head said, the system will embrace both space and ground monitoring components. "The space component will feature 60 satellites. These are small spacecraft with spectrometers of two types on their board," he explained.

The company intends to implement the project jointly with enterprises of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos, with institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in particular, the Space Research Institute, with the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Rosgidromet) and its subordinate institutes, primarily, the Institute of Global Climate and Ecology, he specified.

"We have already passed the project’s public hearings at the Industry and Trade Chamber, an inter-agency working group and the Scientific and Technical Council. We are discussing the project’s inclusion in the federal scientific and technical program through 2030. The project is dimensional and will require the participation of a large number of organizations, both private and public," the company’s founder said.

Consultations with Qatar

Success Rockets is holding consultations at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum with representatives of Qatar on the $250 mln investment in the project of creating a global climatic monitoring system, Mansurov said.

"We are interested in attracting investments from them. Also, Qatar is a good point of entry into the Middle East market. While we generally speak about space technologies and the spheres of their application, the Middle East is working very actively in this direction," Mansurov said.

Success Rockets

Representatives of the new Russian private space company Success Rockets told TASS in October 2020 that they were planning to offer their super-light carrier rockets to potential customers for satellite launches. A satellite launch will cost no more than $2.8 million, depending on the rocket type.

The company also plans to engage in the production of platforms for satellites of various designation. The SKIBR-CUB platform will be intended for creating CubeSat miniaturized satellites that can be used for scientific and educative purposes and also for the Earth’s optical remote sensing with a resolution of 5 meters and the provision of the Internet of things.

SPIEF’21

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is running on June 2-5.

