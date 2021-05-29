Another Austrian Airlines flight bypassing Belarus gets permission to land in Russia

VIENNA, May 29. /TASS/. An Austrian Airlines flight en route from Vienna to Moscow bypassing the airspace of Belarus has been granted permission to land in Russia on Saturday, a representative of Austrian Airlines informed TASS. The company is confident that further flights will be allowed to enter Russia on a daily basis.

"We got the approval to operate today’s flight following an alternative route. Thus, we are able to complete the planned flight from Vienna to Moscow and back. Everything is fine," the representative said.

She noted that the carrier had not received the approval for further flights following this route, however, the company is confident that it will get it. This permission is granted on a daily basis, she explained. "We are confident that we will receive the approval for further flights after we managed to do it today," the representative pointed out.

On Friday, Austrian Airlines informed TASS that Russia had issued a permit for the carrier to operate a passenger flight on May 28 from Vienna to Moscow following an alternative route that does not pass through the airspace of Belarus. On Thursday, the company was forced to cancel its passenger flight from Vienna to Moscow as it failed to get such a permit from Russia.

Along with many other European airlines, the Austrian air carrier suspended flights over the airspace of Belarus based on the recommendation of the European Aviation Safety Agency in connection with the decision of the EU summit due to the emergency landing on May 23 in Minsk of a Ryanair passenger plane.