Nornickel to invest $109 million to 2025 in oil bases’ reconstruction

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) will invest about 80 billion rubles ($109 million) in reconstruction of own oil bases, the company’s Vice President on Ecology and Industrial Safety Stanislav Seleznev said during a presentation of the company’s sustainable development report on Wednesday.

"We have initiated a project to reconstruct the oil bases and our other facilities. To 2025, we plan to invest about 80 billion rubles," he said, adding the amount is not final.

The fuel storages’ reconstruction is a response to the fuel spill in Norilsk in May, 2020, when a tank unsealed and 20,000 tonnes of fuel flowed out. The Krasnoyarsk Region’s Arbitration Court partially satisfied a claim by the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resource Usage and a fine of 146 billion rubles. Nornickel has settled the fine.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. Norilsk Nickel Group’s production units are located in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.