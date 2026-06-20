About 4,000 people attended anti-government rally in Novi Sad, Serbia

NOVI SAD, Serbia, June 20. /TASS/. About 4,000 participated in an anti-government rally in the city of Novi Sad, Serbia’s second largest.

"According to police estimates, no more than 7,800 people attended this unregistered meeting, and traffic was blocked by tractor drivers and motorcyclists," the Interior Ministry said.

According to a TASS correspondent, many participants came with Serbian flags. Some protesters held banners criticizing President Aleksandar Vucic.

Representatives of several national minorities inhabiting the autonomous province of Vojvodina, whose administrative center is Novi Sad, joined the protest. Local Slovaks and Rusins came to the rally with their symbols.

A grill was set up in a nearby park and sausages were cooked on gas.

The rally saw no incidents.

On November 1, 2024, a canopy collapsed at the railway station in Novi Sad, killing 16 people. The tragedy caused a wide public outcry and led to large-scale protests, the participants of which accused the authorities of insufficient security control. In 2025, the protests continued throughout Serbia, accompanied by demands for early parliamentary elections.

On May 21, Vucic said that parliamentary elections would be held in the fall, from late September to mid-November.