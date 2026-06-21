Fourteen civilians injured in Ukrainian attackon Crimea hospitalized — ministry

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Fourteen people injured in a Ukrainian drone attack, including two children, have been hospitalized in Crimea, Russian health minister’s assistant Alexey Kuznetsov reported.

"According to preliminary information, 14 people injured in last night’s attack by Ukrainian neo-Nazi drones, including two children, have been hospitalized in Crimea. All of the injured are receiving the full range of necessary medical care," he told reporters.

The health official noted that the two injured children are in serious condition. "Doctors assess the children’s condition as serious," he pointed out.