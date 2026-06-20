Zaporozhye nuclear power station transition to regular power supply done to regulations

MELITOPOL, June 20. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power station has been switched to a regular power supply scheme without deviation from the regulations, the station said.

"The transition to the standard power supply scheme has been carried out in accordance with the established regulations," the plant said on Telegram.

The equipment of the Zaporozhye nuclear power station is operating normally after the restoration of external power supply, the station said.

"Specialists have restored power supply for the needs of the Zaporozhye nuclear power station, which is part of Rosatom’s nuclear power plants," it said. "The station's equipment is operating normally.".

The specialists of the Zaporozhye nuclear power station have switched the backup generators to a standby mode after restoring external power, the station said.

"After the external power supply was restored, the backup diesel generators were put on standby," it said. "The staff continues to constantly monitor the condition of the systems and equipment.".