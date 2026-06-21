MELITOPOL, June 21. /TASS/. The evidence of Ukrainian attacks on civilians and civilian targets in the Zaporozhye Region is indisputable, former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst Scott Ritter told TASS following a trip to the region.

"I have not seen a drone, nor have I heard a drone explosion, but I have talked to people among my hosts, who said [that] last night was a hot night. Last night, 11 drones struck the Melitopol region. Last night, the power station that supplies electricity in Melitopol was hit, and most of the city is without electricity. So, even though I haven't seen the drone strikes, I'm aware of the consequences of their (the Ukrainian armed forces’ - TASS) action," the expert said.

Ritter, who is also a former weapons inspector with the UN Special Commission (UNSCOM) in Iraq, visited the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye Region, to promote his book "Highway to Hell." It is the third part of a trilogy about the dangers of nuclear war and the need for arms control. As Ritter previously reported, he also wanted to meet with residents of Donbass and Novorossiya to learn "their truth" about the situation and share it in the US. The analyst had previously visited Russia’s historic regions. This is his seventh visit to Russia.