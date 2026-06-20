Iran warns ships not to approach Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ naval forces are warning all vessels in the Persian Gulf region not to approach the Strait of Hormuz, so as not to endanger themselves.

"It is emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is closed, and ships should not approach the strait. Otherwise, their safety will be at risk," the IRGC Navy said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz citing Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon in violation of the memorandum.