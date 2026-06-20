Pakistan’s PM, army commander go to Switzerland for US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD, June 20. /TASS/. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Commander, Field Marshal Asim Munir have gone to Switzerland to participate in negotiations between the United States and Iran, Sharif’s office said.

"The prime minister, along with a high-ranking delegation, flew from Islamabad to Switzerland," it said.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said earlier that technical consultations between the United States and Iran with the participation of Pakistan and Qatar will take place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 21.