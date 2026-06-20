Iran closes Strait of Hormuz over Israeli strikes on Lebanon — Command

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. Iran is closing the Strait of Hormuz because of Israel's ongoing aggression against Lebanon in violation of a memorandum signed with the United States, the army said.

"In connection with the clear violation and non-fulfillment by the United States of the first paragraph of the memorandum on ending the war, as well as in response to the constant violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon, the brutal killings and expulsion of hundreds of thousands of residents from this land, as well as taking into account the non-withdrawal of the occupying forces of the Zionists from the territories of southern Lebanon, we declare that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to ships," the statement of the central headquarters of the Khatam al-Anbiya of the Iranian Armed Forces read.