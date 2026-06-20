Deal with US shows that Iran did not lose the war, but Israel will take revenge — Medvedev

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. After the conclusion of the "deal" between the US and Iran, it became clear that Tehran did not lose the war, but the offended Israel will take revenge, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in his channel on MAX.

"The notorious 'deal' between the US and Iran has nevertheless taken place. Setting aside the verbal chaff, it became obvious to everyone that Tehran, to put it mildly, did not lose this war to Washington, despite the assassination of the head of the Iranian state and devastating missile strikes," stated the Russian politician. He noted that "the third participant - Israel - is offended in its expectations of the complete defeat of Iran's political regime, which means it will take revenge, and Trump cannot do anything about it."

"The unstable agreement [between Iran and the US] is easily blown up by new strikes on Lebanon or other provocations. And this is exactly what Netanyahu's cabinet, which survives on war, needs," Medvedev explained.

"It is rash to expect peace, and the Strait of Hormuz has truly turned into a Persian nuke, as I wrote back on April 8. And it will be used," the politician concluded.