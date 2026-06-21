US, Iran to discuss Lebanon situation first at talks — newspaper

LONDON, June 21. /TASS/. The first topic of the talks between the Iranian and US delegations in Switzerland’s Burgenstock will be the issue of a ceasefire in Lebanon, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to an unnamed diplomat, the mediators will first discuss a mechanism for monitoring violations and maintaining peace in Lebanon. Next, they will discuss the status of the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran’s nuclear program. The newspaper emphasized that the nuclear program will be discussed over the course of several weeks.

Technical consultations between the US and Iran are expected to take place in Burgenstock on June 21. Representatives from Pakistan and Qatar will also participate.

US Vice President JD Vance previously stated that Iran’s nuclear program and a ceasefire in Lebanon would be among the main topics at the upcoming talks.