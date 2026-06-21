MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The conflict between Warsaw and Kiev has created a new body of evidence supporting accusations of neo-Nazism against Ukraine, while Russia's arguments on the issue are gaining new supporters, head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy Alexey Pushkov said.

"Ukraine has loudly declared its commitment to glorifying Ukrainian nationalists who collaborated with Hitler, not only domestically but also on the global stage. Russia's accusations of neo-Nazism against Ukraine are gaining new evidentiary support, while our arguments are attracting new supporters," Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that Vladimir Zelensky risks "miscalculating" by publicly praising the UPA (the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, designated as extremist and banned in Russia) through his actions, as he is thereby challenging Europe's entire anti-fascist legacy.

Earlier, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said he had decided to strip Zelensky of Poland's highest state award, the Order of the White Eagle, over the latter's decision to name a Ukrainian armed forces unit after the "heroes of the UPA."