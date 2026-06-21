MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Western countries are mistaken in hoping to defeat Russia through "their games," and the advance of the Russian Armed Forces confirms this, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated.

He noted that Western countries "are playing their own games, which are ultimately aimed at defeating us; everyone is talking about this." "Right now, they are convinced they are right because they feel they can more vigorously defend their harmful, unconstructive views," the Kremlin aide told Vesti reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"They are mistaken because one must closely observe what is happening on the battlefield and along the line of contact where our troops are advancing steadily and gradually," Ushakov pointed out.