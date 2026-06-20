Trump says US may charge ships for passage through Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON, June 20. /TASS/. The United States may charge a toll for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz if Washington and Tehran do not reach final agreements, President Donald Trump said.

"There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs," he wrote on Truth Social.