MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Units of Russia's West battlegroup destroyed 49 drone control posts, two Starlink satellite communications stations, and three Ukrainian ammunition depots over the past day, battlegroup press center chief Ivan Bigma said.

"Forty-nine drone control posts, two Starlink satellite communications stations, and three ammunition depots were detected and destroyed," he said.

According to Bigma, combined-arms units of the battlegroup, including unmanned systems crews, also destroyed a Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle over the past 24 hours.