MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine lost approximately 1,440 servicemen in all areas of the special military operation in the past day, the Russian Defense Minsitry said.

Over 255 servicemen were lost in battlegroup North’s zone of responsibility in the reported period, up to 220 - in battlegroup West’s zone of responsibility. In battlegroup South’s zone of responsibility, the losses amounted to over 125 servicemen.

Besides, Kiev lost over 300 troops in battlegroup Center’s zone of responsibility in the past day, and over 500 - in battlegroup East’s zone of responsibility. Battlegroup Dnepr estimates the enemy’s losses at 40.