Germany says moment to mull formats, participants of dialogue with Russia inappropriate

BERLIN, June 20. /TASS/. The German government considers it an inappropriate moment to discuss formats and future participants in talks with Russia on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Federal Government Spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said, commenting on Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski demand his country participate in the potential dialogue.

"We don't think this is the right time to discuss formats or participants," Kornelius said at a news conference. According to him, such an issue is not on the agenda yet. "Of course, European negotiation steps are always closely coordinated with the Polish government," he added.

Earlier, Sikorsky criticized the desire of the Eurotroika (Germany, Great Britain and France) to play a leading role in possible negotiations with Russia. In his opinion, "the German-French engine is too small to power such a large car as the EU has become." Sikorsky suggested negotiating with Russia either "through the institutions established by EU treaties, such as the presidency of the European Council," or creating a "coalition of willing parties."

Earlier, Politico quoted sources as saying that the overwhelming majority of EU countries at a summit in Brussels backed negotiations with Russia on the Ukrainian conflict, thereby supporting European Council President Antonio Costa. France and Germany spoke out against it, saying that "now is not the right time" for negotiations. Denmark, the Netherlands and Estonia joined them. They criticized Costa, and called his behavior "extremely unprofessional.".