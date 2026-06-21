Three Russians hospitalized after accident in Republika Srpska — embassy

BELGRADE, June 21. /TASS/. A family of Russian nationals, including a child, was hospitalized following a car accident near Banja Luka in Republika Srpska, one of Bosnia and Herzegovina's entities, the Russian embassy in Sarajevo said.

"On June 20, 2026, a family of Russian nationals traveling in a passenger car, consisting of a married couple and their young child, was injured in a traffic accident on the Prijedor-Banja Luka highway in Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina," the embassy said. "The Russian citizens were taken to the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska in Banja Luka, where they are currently receiving emergency medical assistance," the report added.

The statement was published on the Russian embassy's Telegram channel.

The Russian diplomatic mission also said that it is in contact with the relevant institutions of Republika Srpska and is closely monitoring the condition of the injured.

Earlier, local media reported that three people had been killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Banja Luka.