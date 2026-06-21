Ukrainian forces attack ferry in Kerch Strait, killing one civilian and injuring another

KRASNODAR, June 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Panagia ferry in the Kerch Strait, resulting in one death and one injury, the Krasnodar Region headquarters reported.

"In the early morning hours of June 21, one civilian was killed at the Kerch ferry crossing as a result of an enemy drone attack. The Panagia ferry was attacked at the Kerch crossing. According to preliminary information, one person was killed and another was injured," the statement posted on the headquarters’ Max channel said.

In addition, the drone attack caused a fire at an oil terminal in the village of Chushka. Fire and rescue units arrived at the scene. There were no casualties.